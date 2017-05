Texas university student kills 1, hurts 3 in campus stabbing spree

A stabbing attack by a student on the campus of the University of Texas has left one person dead and three others injured.

A man enrolled at the university went on a stabbing spree with a large hunting knife at the school's Austin campus on Monday, police said. All of the victims seemed to be students.

The suspect, identified as Kendrex White, was apprehended about two minutes after campus police received reports of the attack on the school's main grounds. White was being questioned by police and formal charges related to the attack were likely to come later.

“I don't know what his motivation is,” University of Texas at Austin Police Chief David Carter told a news conference.

White has been booked by Austin police on a single charge that was not listed in online jail records.

All the victims were found in about a one-block area and were men aged 20 or 21, police said. Their names have not been released.

“There are no words to describe my sense of loss,” University President Greg Fenves told the news conference.

The person killed was found dead at the scene, Austin-Travis County EMS Captain Rick Rutledge said in a telephone interview.

The university canceled classes for the day.

“Our prayers go out to all those affected by today’s tragic events,” Texas Governor Greg Abbott said in a statement.

The stabbing came hours after a gunman shot 8 people at birthday party before being gunned down by police officers.

According to witnesses, the 49-year-old gunman never left his poolside chair as he opened fire on seven people, killing one.

“This is truly a horrific act of violence that took place here today,” San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer said at a late-night news conference. “Our entire city, all of our thoughts and prayers, all San Diegans’ thoughts and prayers, are with the victims and their families tonight.”