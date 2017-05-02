Historic bridge in Gyeongbok Palace to return to original site

A historic bridge in Gyeongbok Palace, which was reconstructed in 1953 after being destroyed during the 1950-1953 Korean War, will be returned to its original site after 60 years, the Cultural Heritage Administration (CHA) said on Tuesday.

The administration said the Chwihyang Bridge, constructed over the artificial Hyangwon Lake, will be dismantled and moved to north of Hyangwon Pavilion — where it used to stand, Yonhap reported.

The name Hyangwon is loosely translated into ‘far-reaching fragrance’ and Chwihyang means "being intoxicated with scent."

Along with the reconstruction of the bridge, the pavilion, registered as treasure number 1761, will also be closed for maintenance.

The pavilion was built around 1873 by the order of King Gojong. Historians assume the king crossed the bridge to visit the residence of Empress Myeongseong.

The construction will start from May 15 and is expected to end sometime during the latter half of 2019. The process will open to the public, the CHA said.