Iran's steel consumption slips 1% in latest year, output rises

Iran's consumption of finished steel in the year to March 20 stood at 19.27 million tons indicating a one-percent decline compared to the figure for a year earlier, while domestic steel production posted gains, according to Iranian Steel Producers Association.

Crude steel output during the period rose 11 percent to 18.46 million tons while finished steel production recorded a four-percent growth to reach 18.15 million tons, the association said in a report posted on its website, Platts reported.

Iran imported 2.91 million tons of finished steel products in the year to March 20 — down 31 percent. Imports included 1.65 million tons of hot-rolled steel coil (down 36 percent), 617,000 tons of cold-rolled coil (down nine percent) and 130,000 tons of rebar (down 60 percent). Iran also imported 187,000 of steel billet and slab, a 44 percent increase.

As a result of increasing production, exports are also growing, rising to 5.53 million tons in the year to March 20 — up 40.6 percent. This included 1.79 million tons of finished products, which was 16 percent less than in the prior year, and 3.74 million tons of semi-finished products — a jump of 108 percent.

Hot-rolled coil exports totaled 1.07 million tons — a 30 percent decrease. However, slab exports of 1.58 million tons were up sharply from just 88,000 tons in the year to March 2016.

The exports went to 37 countries. Flat products were mainly destined for Europe (mostly Italy and Spain) and the Far East, while billet and slab went to the Middle East, the Far East and Turkey.

Thailand was the biggest importer of Iranian steel during the period.

Exports of long products, including different sizes of rebar and beams, went to neighboring countries such as Iraq and Afghanistan with some going to Turkmenistan.