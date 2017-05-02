Iranian bank to open branch in Bavaria

German officials said the Middle East Bank of Iran has received a license to open a branch in the state of Bavaria which hosts a wide range of big industrial names.

The announcement was made by Markus Wittmann, a top official with an economic delegation from Bavaria that was in Tehran over the weekend for talks on ways to promote mutual trade, Press TV reported.

Wittmann said that the Middle East Bank would be authorized to open a branch in Germany this summer.

He added that another bank — Sina Bank — was also on the way of obtaining a similar license, underlining that it had the required conditions to operate in Bavaria.

The official was talking to reporters following a meeting between merchants and industrialists from Bavaria and their Iranian counterparts.

He underlined that companies from Bavaria were implementing about 50 new projects in Tehran, noting that the projects were being carried out in a variety of areas including auto production, energy and technology.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Wittman said Iran's banking sector still faced difficulties over reintegrating with the international banking system in what he said was a result of years of sanctions against the country.

He said the reintegration of Iran's banks in the global banking system would take time, but emphasized that German banks — specifically those in Bavaria — would struggle to expedite this.

On a separate front, Bahman Eshqi, the head of Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (TCCIMA) told reporters that trade between Iran the German state had increased by 33 percent since the removal of sanctions against Iran last year.

Eshqi further noted that the TCCIMA was ready to expand trade ties with Bavaria — a move that he said required European Union support.

Bavaria is the largest German state and is home to a series of industrial giants such as BWM, Audi, Adidas, Puma, Siemens among others.