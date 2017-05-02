RSS
News ID:191966
Publish Date: Tue, 02 May 2017 18:22:45 GMT
Service: Iran

Iran preparing to host 22nd Oil Show

Iran preparing to host 22nd Oil Show

Iran is preparing for an annual oil exhibition in which some 1,500 companies from 37 countries are to showcase their latest technical achievements.

The 22nd Iran International Oil, Gas, Refining and Petrochemical Exhibition — the Iran Oil Show — is to open in Tehran on Saturday with about 4,000 exhibitors in attendance, Press TV reported.

The director of the exhibition, Mohammad Nasseri, said that the event is the biggest in the Middle East and the fifth largest in the world.

Nasseri added that the biggest exhibition space had been allocated to German companies, adding that Chinese companies would have the highest number of exhibitors at this year's Oil Show which would continue until May 9.

He said companies from Italy, the Netherlands, France and Britain rank next to China respectively in terms of the number of exhibitors.

The official said that China, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Russia, Japan, the Netherlands, Austria, South Korea and Australia would have their own pavilions in the Iran Oil Show.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Nasseri underlined that a company from the US — Pall Corporation — would also attend the event.

Major foreign exhibitors would include Wintershall Holding GmbH (Germany), Siemens (Germany), Lukoil (Russia), OMV (Austria), and ONGC (India).

   
