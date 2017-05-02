RSS
May 02, 2017 0613 GMT

News ID:191967
Publish Date: Tue, 02 May 2017 18:24:17 GMT
Service: Iran

Official: Feasibility studies on two major refineries conclude

Feasibility studies on expanding two major Iranian refineries have been completed, said deputy head of National Iranian Oil Products Distribution and Refining Company (NIOPDRC).

According to ISNA, Shahrokh Khosravani said, "A foreign company has completed feasibility studies on developing Bandar Abbas and Tehran refineries."

He added that the process of acquiring funds and reaching an EPC deal to expand the refineries is currently underway.

Engineering, Procurement, Construction (EPC) is a prominent form of contracting agreement in the construction industry. The engineering and construction contractor will carry out detailed engineering design for the project, procure all the required equipment and materials, and then construct to deliver a functioning facility or asset to the clients.

Khosravani said $14 billion is needed to expand the refineries in Bandar Abbas, Tehran and Abadan.

The official said that investment for Abadan Refinery has been secured.

The incumbent government has prioritized overhauling of domestic refineries. In line with this, mazut production should be curbed.

Oil officials say the high production of mazut in refineries is their Achilles' heel as they are deprived of state-of-the-art technology to convert mazut into products with higher value-added such as gasoline.

   
KeyWords
refinery
Iran
Bandar Abbas
 
