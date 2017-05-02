FIFA congratulates Iran on reaching Beach Soccer World Cup quarters

The Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) congratulated Iran on its advancement to the quarterfinals of the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup 2017 in Bahamas.

The international governing body of football, futsal and beach soccer (FIFA) extended its congratulations to Iran on the side’s success in booking a berth in the quarterfinals of the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Bahamas 2017, after beating Nigeria 2-1 in penalty shootouts, in a message posted in Instagram on Tuesday (May 2).

According to a report by IFP, the message, which was posted along with a photo of the Iranian players celebrating their getting through to the quarterfinal round of the tournament after defeating Nigeria in their last group stage match, reads, “What was that we said about penalties?! Congrats on booking a quarter-final spot, #Iran!”

Iran held its nerve to defeat Nigeria 2-1 on penalties on Monday (local time) and advance to the quarterfinals of the tourney.

With the two sides level at 4-4 following extra-time, it was the Iranians who remained firm to emerge with the one point for a win via penalties and – in the process – seal a place in the last eight as Group B runner-up.

Two goals apiece from Mohammad Ahmadzadeh and Mohammad Mokhtari kept Iran in the hunt throughout, but Nigeria refused to buckle, and lead its Asian opponent late on in a topsy-turvy game at the National Beach Soccer Arena in Nassau.

With Switzerland awaiting the winner, Ali Nazem and Amir Akbari both converted their penalties before Ogodo rattled the bar with his spot kick to send the Iranians through.

Iran will take on Group A winner Switzerland on May 4. The Iranians also reached the quarterfinals in 2013 and 2015. Teams winning games via a penalty shootout only receive one point – not the normal three.

Ahmadzadeh (7'53" and 20'05") and Mokhtari (15'30" and 32'47") scored for Iran. Nigeria's scorers were Tale (14'45" and one penalty), Emmanuel (18'54"), Godspower (21'07") and Ibenegbu (32'20").

Semifinal possible

Following the match, Iran's goalkeeper Peyman Hosseini said his side has the potential to book a place in the tourney's semifinal.

“It was a tough match against Nigeria but we are happy since we emerged victorious from a difficult battle. It was a do-or-die match for us against Nigeria after we lost to Italy,” Hosseini said.

“Nigeria had the chance to qualify for the next stage and did its best to achieve its goal. Now that we’ve advanced to the quarterfinals we need to concentrate on the match against Switzerland.

“Switzerland is an experienced team and takes advantage of professional players such as Dejan Stankovic. However, we also have several good players and can defeat the team.”