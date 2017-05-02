Merkel calls Russia 'important partner'

German Chancellor Angela Merkel promoted ties with Russia during a meeting with President Vladimir Putin.

"Russia is naturally an important partner," Merkel told Putin at the start of their talks in the southern Russian city of Sochi, AP reported.

It was Merkel's second visit to Russia since that country incited outcry in the West after Crimea's reunification three years ago. Sochi and Crimea are both on the Black Sea.

Putin welcomed Merkel to Sochi, saying he would like their talks to focus on the conflicts in Ukraine and Syria.

Putin said: "We must use this opportunity to talk about our relations and about more problematic issues, such as Ukraine and Syria and perhaps some other regions."

Germany and Russia are at odds over both conflicts, but Putin appeared eager to improve ties.

Putin also thanked Merkel for the opportunity to discuss preparations for the Group of 20 summit to take place in July in the German city of Hamburg.

Putin and Merkel last met in Germany in October for talks aimed at reviving the stalled peace process in eastern Ukraine. A peace deal brokered by Germany and France in 2015 has helped reduce the scale of the fighting, but violence has continued and attempts to reach a political settlement have failed.

Merkel's spokesman Steffen Seibert said ahead of the meeting that disagreements over Ukraine have been "burdening the relationship" between Germany and Russia.

Merkel plans to meet the leaders of all the G20 countries ahead of the summit, which is hosted this year by Germany and scheduled to take place on July 7-8.

Tuesday's meeting comes amid tensions between the two countries over Germany's support for EU sanctions imposed on Russia because of Crimea and support for the pro-Russia forces in eastern Ukraine.

Putin, however, told Germany's foreign minister during a visit in March that it is "our common goal to fully normalize relations and to make sure all the difficulties we face are overcome."