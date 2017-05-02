At least 10 Iraqi soldiers killed in terrorist attack

Terrorists killed at least 10 soldiers in the western Iraqi province of Anbar on Tuesday in their latest deadly attack on security forces in the area, officers said.

The attack near the remote outpost of Rutba brought to at least 26 the number of members of the Iraqi security forces killed by the Daesh terrorist group in the area in recent days, AFP reported.

"We had 10 soldiers killed and six wounded in an attack by Daesh early this morning," an army lieutenant colonel told AFP.

A police officer and a local official confirmed the attack and casualty toll.

The army officer said Daesh members attacked a 1st Division base in the Saggar area, east of the town of Ar-Rutbah, using mortar rounds and rockets before the terrorists armed with rifles tried to storm it.

He said ensuing clashes lasted two hours until about 7:00 a.m. (0400 GMT).

Ar-Rutbah lies about 390 kilometers (240 miles) west of Baghdad in the vast province of Anbar and is the last sizable town before the border with Jordan.

Anbar is a sprawling desert province traversed by the Euphrates River and borders Syria, Jordan and Saudi Arabia.

Daesh already controlled parts of it when it swept through Iraq in 2014 to take over around a third of the country.

Pro-government forces have since retaken most towns and cities in Anbar, but the terrorists still control areas near the Syrian border and have desert hideouts from which they harass federal forces.

According to figures provided to AFP by several Anbar officials, at least 26 Iraqi personnel – including members of the border guard, the army and the police –have been killed in the area since April 23.

A massive offensive was launched in mid-October to retake the country's second city, which was once the de facto capital of the now crumbling "caliphate" Daesh proclaimed nearly three years ago.