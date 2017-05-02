Daesh attack kills 32 near Syria refugee camp on Iraq border

At least 32 people were killed on Tuesday in a Daesh terrorist group attack near a refugee camp on the Syrian side of the border with Iraq, a monitor said.

"At least five suicide attackers blew themselves up outside and inside a camp for Iraqi refugees and displaced Syrians in Al-Hasakah Province," the chief of the so-called Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, Rami Abdel Rahman, said, AFP reported.

Heavy clashes then erupted between the Daesh terrorists and members of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), an alliance of Kurdish and Arab forces, some of them were among the dead, Abdel Rahman told AFP.

The camp lies in the Rajm al-Salibeh area just inside Syrian territory, and at least 21 of the dead were displaced Syrians or Iraqi refugees, the Britain-based observatory said.

"At least 30 people were wounded, and the death toll may rise because some people are in critical condition and others are still unaccounted for," it said.

The US-backed SDF has captured swathes of northern Syria from Daesh, and in recent days overran most of the strategic Euphrates Valley town of Tabqa.

The battle for Tabqa is an important part of a broader offensive for the terrorist group's main Syrian stronghold, Raqqa, downstream.