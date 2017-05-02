RSS
May 02, 2017

Tehran to welcome Ramadan with Holy Qur’an exhibition

The 25th Tehran International Holy Qur'an Exhibition will get underway in Tehran on the first day of the holy month of Ramadan on May 27, announced an official.

Abbas Nazarirad, the director general for communications at the Culture Ministry's Qur'an and Etrat Department, told IQNA that the exhibition will run for 18 days.

Referring to the motto for this year's event: "Qur'an, Ethics and Life", he said the programs in the event will pursue this motto.

There will be a number of sections in the exhibition, he said, including a special section titled "A Quarter-Century of Qur'anic Activities" which will review the achievements of the international exhibition in the past 25 years.

Also, in special programs at the expo, three prominent figures who passed away recently, namely Ayatollah Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani, Ayatollah Seyyed Abdolkarim Mousavi Ardabili and Ayatollah Abbas Vaez Tabasi, will be commemorated for their efforts to promote Qur'anic activities, he noted.

The event further aims to advance Qur'anic concepts and develop Qur'anic activities.

   
