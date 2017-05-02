Iran regrets deaths of German tourists in road accident

Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi expressed sorrow over deaths of two German tourists in a road accident in southern Iran.

The Iranian official offered condolences to the families of the victims, describing the deaths of two German tourists as bitter news, IRNA reported.

The incident happened after a bus carrying German tourists overturned in a slippery road in Fars Province on Monday afternoon.

Seventeen others were injured following the incident.

Qassemi said immediate rescue measures were taken after the accident to take or airlift the injured to hospitals in the cities of Shiraz and Marvdasht.

According to local sources, the bus driver had lost control due to high speed on a rainy road between Shiraz and Sa’adat Shahr, a small town about 20 kilometers from the ancient ruins of Persepolis.

One of the tourists in critical condition was airlifted to hospital in Shiraz by helicopter.

Number of tourists visiting the country has increased following a nuclear deal between Iran and six world powers in 2015.