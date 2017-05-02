President: Those provided Saddam with mines denied Iran demining tech

Political Desk

President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday that those countries that provided former Iraqi government with mines, avoided providing Iran with the technology to clean the mines after the Iraq’s imposed war on Iran.

Rouhani made the comments in a message read out in a conference attended by foreign envoys and top officials to celebrate the International Day for Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action, IRNA reported.

Forty-two thousand square kilometers of Iran-Iraq common border has been contaminated by 20 million landmines and explosives sold to the Iraqi former dictator Saddam Hussein by those who claim are the advocates of human rights, the president said.

He noted that Iran is one of the main victims of mine explosions.

The president underlined that Iran has always been a flag-bearer of peace, stability and security in the region.

Iran has been ranked in some reports as the second-most mine-polluted country in the world.

On the sidelines of the conference, Iran’s Defense Minister Brigadier General Hossein Dehqan unveiled a homegrown system that simulates conditions in a minefield, used for training demining teams.

The simulator is used for training demining teams and provides detailed information about various types of landmines and their function.