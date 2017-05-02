Five Iranian films to hit Cannes market

French company Dreamlab of Nasrin Mirshab will present five Iranian films at the 70th Cannes Film Festival.

According to ISNA, the films include 'Subdue' by Hamid Nematollah, 'Esrafil' by Aida Panahandeh, 'Hot Summer' by Abrahim Irajzad, 'One Trunk of Sunset' by Abolfazl Saffari and 'Maki' by Naghmeh Shirkhan will be merchandised at the market of the Cannes Film Festival.

'Subdue' which is made after Nematollah's 'Heavy Makeup' received three awards at Iran's 35th Fajr film festival.

'Esrafil' was also accepted for screening at the 34th Fajr festival. It narrates the story of emotional challenges and needs.

'The Hot Summer', the first cinematic work of Irajzad, participated at Fajr festival and was nominated for awards in 13 sections.

Saffari's 'Sunset Truck', a joint production of Germany and Iran, experienced its debut at the 35th Fajr International Film Festival.

The film's plot is as follows: An Iranian family has, for many years, been running a camp for desert lovers. Business gradually dries up but then Arash, the youngest son, comes up with a novel idea. Through his skilful use of Facebook, he attracts new visitors to the camp with the promise of providing the most beautiful sunsets anywhere in the world.

'Maki' which will be unveiled in the Cannes Film Festival recounts a love story at the heart of New York.

The 70th Cannes Film Festival is scheduled from May 17 to 28, 2017 in the southern French resort city.

Spanish film director and screenwriter Pedro Almodóvar has been selected as the President of the Jury for the festival with Italian actress Monica Bellucci hosting the opening and closing ceremonies. 'Ismael's Ghosts', directed by French director Arnaud Desplechin, has been selected as the opening film for the festival.

The festival will be celebrating its 70th anniversary. In late March 2017, official poster of the festival was revealed featuring Italian actress Claudia Cardinale.

The actress responded, "‘I am honored and proud to be flying the flag for the 70th Festival de Cannes, and delighted with this choice of photo. It’s the image I myself have of the Festival, of an event that illuminates everything around … Happy anniversary!"