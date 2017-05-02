RSS
May 02, 2017

News ID:191984
Publish Date: Tue, 02 May 2017 19:36:19 GMT
Service: Iran

Rouhani: Constructive engagement with world great achievement

Rouhani: Constructive engagement with world great achievement

President Hassan Rouhani said Tuesday that the constructive engagement with the world was one of the outcomes of people's vote in 2013.

He made the remarks in a ceremony held to celebrate the launch of Dena Plus and Peugeot production lines at Iran Khodro Company in Tehran.

He won the 2013 presidential election with 51 percent of the vote. He had promised to resolve Iran’s nuclear standoff with the West and overcome national economic crises.

Rouhani also said his government pushed the world to admit that anti-Iran accusations were wrong. 

He also said he has managed to fulfill his pledge to boost the country’s peaceful nuclear program along with promoting the production sector.

The chief executive added Iran was using IR1 centrifuge machines in the past but it is now using IR6 and IR-8 centrifuge machines adding that the country’s capacity to enrich uranium is now 20 times more than it used to be.

He noted that Iran’s nuclear industry is still making favorable progress.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

   
