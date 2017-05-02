Hamas presents new policy document

Leader of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas Khaled Meshaal said the group accepts the establishment of an independent Palestinian state along the 1967 borders.

"Hamas advocates the liberation of all of Palestine but is ready to support the state on 1967 borders without recognizing Israel or ceding any rights," said Meshaal in Doha on Monday, announcing Hamas’ new policy document, Press TV reported.

He stressed that the new document in no way amounts to recognition of Israel. “We don't want to dilute our principles but we want to be open. We hope this (document) will mark a change in the stance of European states towards us," he added. The document states, "There shall be no recognition of the legitimacy of the Zionist entity."

It also called for the return of the Palestinian refugees, and underscored the group’s right to armed resistance against the Tel Aviv regime.

"Resisting the occupation with all means and methods is a legitimate right guaranteed by divine laws and by international norms and laws. At the heart of these lies armed resistance, which is regarded as the strategic choice for protecting the principles and the rights of the Palestinian people," read the charter.

"The right of the Palestinian refugees and the displaced to return to their homes from which they were banished or were banned from returning to – whether in the lands occupied in 1948 or in 1967 (that is the whole of Palestine), is a natural right, both individual and collective... It is an inalienable right and cannot be dispensed with by any party, whether Palestinian, Arab or international,” added the document.

Following its announcement, the Tel Aviv regime referred to it as a smoke screen aimed at fooling the world. "Hamas is attempting to fool the world but it will not succeed," said a spokesman for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Hamas is a leading force in the fight against Israel, which has waged three wars against the Palestinian territory since 2007, killing thousands of people.

The last war began in early July 2014 and ended on August 26 the same year. It killed nearly 2,200 Palestinians and wounded over 11,100 others.