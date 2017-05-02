Hahn: Turkey's EU dream is over, for now

Turkey under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has turned its back on joining the European Union, at least for now, the bloc's top official dealing with Ankara said, offering economic cooperation instead if both sides can restore friendly ties.

"Everybody's clear that, currently at least, Turkey is moving away from a European perspective," European Commissioner Johannes Hahn, who oversees EU membership bids, told Reuters.

Erdogan on Tuesday warned Brussels that Turkey would bring the curtain down on its over half-century bid to join the EU if new accession chapters were not opened, AFP reported.

Erdogan's threat to say "goodbye" to the European Union came minutes after he rejoined Turkey's ruling party in the first major change to come into effect following a controversial vote to boost his powers.

After years of stalemate on Turkey's bid to join the world's biggest trading bloc, EU governments say the process is dead, citing Erdogan's crackdown on dissidents, his 'Nazi' jibes at Germany and the April referendum giving him sweeping new powers that a rights group says lack checks and balances.

"The focus of our relationship has to be something else," Hahn also said in an interview after EU foreign ministers met in Malta and where France and Germany led efforts to consider a new deal with Ankara based on trade and security ties.

"We have to see what could be done in the future, to see if we can restart some kind of cooperation," Hahn said, saying that he had not had meetings on the economy with NATO-member Turkey since January last year, normally a fixture of accession talks.

The EU process is not formally frozen, but EU lawmakers called last week for a formal halt to talks, with some saying Turkey no longer met the democratic criteria to be considered a candidate, let alone a full member, for the EU.

Erdogan said also on Monday Turkey will decide in a referendum whether to continue pursuing membership in the EU.

In an interview on India television, he accused the EU of not being "sincere or honest" and of making Turkey wait at its gates.

Launched in 2005 after decades of seeking the formal start of an EU membership bid, negotiations dovetailed with Erdogan's first economic reforms in power as prime minister from 2003.

Hahn said he would present a report by early next year to EU governments to clarify Turkey's status. The lack of urgency shows the reluctance of EU states to upset Ankara, given that they rely on Turkey to keep migrants from coming to Europe, diplomats said.

But Hahn said that limits on with press freedoms, mass jailing and shrinking civil rights made it almost impossible at the present time for Turkey to meet EU joining criteria.

According to ABC News, Istanbul authorities have withdrawn an invitation to Wikipedia founder Jimmy Wales to attend a major conference in the city, officials said Tuesday, after Turkey blocked access to the online encyclopedia.

Ankara on Saturday blocked access to Wikipedia.org across the country with an administrative order issued by the telecommunications body. The site has remained inaccessible to users in Turkey.

A slim majority of 51.4 percent of Turkish voters voted in April to grant the president sweeping new powers, the biggest overhaul of the country's politics since the founding of the modern republic, amid opposition accusations of vote fraud.