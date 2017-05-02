Congresswoman tells Trump to do country a 'favor' and 'resign'

Congresswoman Maxine Waters has said President Donald Trump should do the country “a favor” and “resign” over his lack of understanding of the presidency.

Trump acknowledged last week that being president was "more work than my previous life" and that he thought the presidency "would be easier."

Waters, a Democrat from California and a fierce critic of the Trump administration, pointed to that comment on Monday evening by suggesting that the president should step down.

"Trump confessed to Reuters that being President is more challenging than he anticipated. He should do himself & the country a favor & resign," she tweeted.

Trump has also companied about the “little cocoon” surrounding the White House life, saying he “can’t drive anymore” because of presidential security.

Waters, 78, has repeatedly accused Trump of not being the legitimate president because of the allegations that Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election to get him elected.

The congresswoman has previously called Trump a “liar” also vowed to “fight every day until he is impeached.”

"If we determine the fact that there has been collusion, then I really do think this president can be impeached," Waters said last month of Russia’s alleged hacking of the election.

Trump, who never held public office before being elected to the White House, has regularly been criticized for the way he is handling the presidency.

Last Friday, a defiant Trump touted his accomplishments ahead of his 100th day in office on Saturday.

“My fellow Americans, I truly believe that the first 100 days of my administration has been about the most successful in our country’s history,” he said in his weekly address. “Our country is going up, and it’s going up fast."