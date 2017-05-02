30th Tehran International Book Fair kicks off

The 30th edition of Tehran International Book Fair has officially kicked off in a ceremony in the south of the Iranian capital.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani, Culture Minister Reza Salehi Amiri and a number of Iranian officials, lawmakers and as well as foreign ambassadors and authors attended the inaugural ceremony of the cultural event at Shahr-e Aftab International Exhibition Complex on Tuesday.

The fair will host visitors from May 3 to 13 with the motto of “Let’s Read One More Book.”

Some 2,782 publishers, including 2,643 domestic and 139 foreign companies from 110 countries, are putting their books on display in an area of 135,000 square meters.

Italy is the special guest country of this book fair edition and Istanbul, Turkey, is its guest city.

Every day of the ten-day exhibition is planned to be named after an Iranian province and one of the foreign participating countries and special ceremonies corresponding to their rituals and traditions are scheduled to be held.