Iran says will send more military advisors to Syria: IRGC commander

A senior commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) says the Islamic Republic will dispatch more military advisors to Syria to support the Syrian government and nation in their battle against terrorist groups.

“We will send advisors [to Syria] in every aspect so the resistance front is not breached and we will offer every assistance possible," Commander of IRGC’s Ground Force Brigadier General Mohammad Pakpour told Fars news agency.

He added that Iranian military advisors are currently in Syria and the Islamic Republic would deploy more “as long as there is a need” for advisory support.

He said Iran could not stand by and watch the enemies of Syria hatch plots to destroy a country that is at the forefront of resistance.

The commander emphasized that Iran’s military advisory aid is both technical and tactical, saying, “When you want to offer advisory help to the army of a country in a war, you must be present on the scene and we have advisors in Syria in various areas such as strategic, technical, specialized, tactical and technical [sectors].”

He reiterated that Iran’s advisory presence in Syria is solely aimed at helping the resistance front and the Syrian Army, stressing, “There is close coordination between the Syrian Army and the IRGC advisors.”

Pakpour pointed to the creation of the crisis in Syria and said, “Countries such as the US, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and … have sought to destroy Syria as a country which stands on the frontline of the resistance front.”

He added that Syria is an important country bordering Israel and is being made to pay for refusing to yield to US demands, stressing that Damascus is in coordination and unison with Tehran.

The IRGC commander further pointed to Iran’s role in supporting the resistance front in Syria and said all countries in the world know that Iran is the main supporter of resistance against the Israeli regime.

Pakpour’s remarks came on the same day that Chief of Staff of the Syrian Armed Forces General Ali Abdullah Ayoub held talks with Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Hossein Dehqan in Tehran.

Heading a high-ranking military delegation, Ayoub arrived in Tehran on Monday to hold talks with Iranian officials on ways to strengthen relations between the two countries’ armed forces and improve coordination on the latest political and military situation in Syria. He held talks with Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Baqeri on Monday.

Israel provides medical and other types of support to the anti-Damascus Takfiri terrorists. The Tel Aviv regime also often conducts military strikes against targets in Syria.