Iran FM due in Pakistan to follow up on terror attack on border guards

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will set off for Pakistan to hold talks with the country’s officials on ways to counter terrorist groups, particularly along the border areas.

Zarif would travel to Islamabad on Wednesday at the head of a high-ranking political, military and security delegation, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qassemi said on Tuesday.

He added that the minister plans to follow up pn the recent terrorist attack against Iranian border guards serving on the country’s southeastern frontier.

On April 26, 11 Iranian border guards were killed in clashes near the town of Mirjaveh in the southeastern Iranian province of Sistan-and-Baluchestan. The Pakistan-based Jaish ul-Adl terror group claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Friday wrote to Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, calling for the perpetrators to be brought to justice.

“Pakistan’s safety, growth and efflorescence has always topped Iran’s agenda of ties with the friendly and neighboring country…Iran’s soil has never been abused against any of its neighbors, including Pakistan,” he wrote.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry also summoned Pakistani Ambassador to Tehran Asif Durrani to communicate Tehran’s strong protest over the recent massacre of the Iranian border guards by Pakistan-based terrorists.

Zarif would also hold talks with senior Pakistani officials on ways to maintain security in common borders and prevent terrorist groups from infiltrating into the country.

In February 2013, Iran and Pakistan signed a security agreement, under which both countries agreed to cooperate in preventing and combating organized crime and fight against terrorism and activities posing a threat to national security of the two counties.