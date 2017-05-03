IAEA head: Iran honoring JCPOA commitments

The director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has stressed that the historic deal between Iran and the group of six world powers is “a significant gain” for nuclear verification.

Yukiya Amano made the remark in a message to the participants of the first session of the Preparatory Committee for the 2020 Review Conference of the Parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons being held on Tuesday.

Amano went on to note that IAEA inspectors once again confirmed that Iran has been carrying out its obligations to the JCPOA.

Iran and the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council -- the United States, Britain, France, China and Russia -- plus Germany signed the JCPOA on July 14, 2015 and started implementing it on January 16, 2016.

"Since the implementation of the JCPOA began in January 2016, we have been verifying and monitoring Iran’s implementation of its nuclear-related commitments under the agreement,” he added.

“Our inspectors have expanded access to sites, and have more information about Iran’s nuclear program. That program is smaller than it was before the JCPOA came into effect. Iran is provisionally implementing the additional protocol to its safeguards agreement with the Agency,” he added.

Under the agreement, limits were put on Iran’s nuclear activities in exchange for, among other things, the removal of all nuclear-related bans against the Islamic Republic.