Bomb blast kills 8, injures 25 in Afghan capital

A bomb attack, apparently targeting a NATO vehicle near the US Embassy in the Afghan capital of Kabul, has killed at least eight people and injured more than 25 others, including three American soldiers.

The blast occurred during rush-hour morning traffic in Kabul’s busy Macroyan area on Wednesday.

It is believed to have been targeted against a convoy of armored personnel carriers used by the NATO-led Resolute Support mission, according to witnesses and security officials.

All those killed were Afghan civilians.

Several civilian vehicles were destroyed or badly damaged in the blast.

Images from the scene showed a car on fire and armored Humvees damaged.

Although no group has claimed responsibility for the bomb attack yet, the Taliban militant group is suspected.

The group started its so-called spring offensive on Friday. Its members increase bombings, ambush attacks, and other raids during the spring every year.

The Taliban often target foreign forces and Afghan government officials. But many civilians fall victim to their attacks, as well.

The Takfiri terrorist group of Daesh has also gained a foothold in Afghanistan in the more recent past.