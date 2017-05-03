Obama changed Washington more than Trump: Poll

The results coming out of a new poll in America show that people were optimistic about change at the end of former President Barack Obama's first 100 days compared to the same period for incumbent President Donald Trump.

The poll released by Gallup on Tuesday, shows that 54 percent of the US adults are inclined to disagree that Trump has made progress on his campaign promise to change the structures of power in Washington.

Forty percent of them, however, said that in their opinion Trump has made headway to change the nation’s capital.

According to a similar poll in April 2009, at the end of Obama's first 100 days, people seemed to be more optimistic about change since 53 percent said Obama had made progress, while 45 percent of them disagreed.

During his campaign days, Trump repeatedly vowed to "drain the swamp" and uproot the institutional corruption in the US establishment but his controversial appointments, refusal to release tax returns, and ties with corporate industries made many of those fascinated by his campaign slogan to doubt his resolve.

Trump is, meanwhile, admitting that he did not know how hard his new job as president would be.

"I loved my previous life. I had so many things going. This is more work than in my previous life. I thought it would be easier," Trump told Reuters.

Presidency is the first public office assumed by the New York real estate mogul. On January 20, he managed to enter the White House following an electoral defeat of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.