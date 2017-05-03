RSS
May 03, 2017

Publish Date: Wed, 03 May 2017
Iranian FM meets with Pakistani interior min.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Zarif, upon arrival in Islamabad on Wednesday morning, met and talked with Interior Minister of Pakistan Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan.

Mohammad Javad Zarif, leading a top-ranking political, military and security delegation, landed in Pakistan on Wednesday morning and in scheduled to meet with a number of official in the neighboring country.

Interior Minister Nisar Ali Khan was the first Pakistani authority to receive the Iranian foreign minister.

As previously announced by Iranian FM Spokesperson Bahram Ghasemi, Mr. Zarif is making the visit to the neighboring state not only to follow up the recent terrorist attack on Iranian border guards by Jaish al-Adl terrorist group but also to mull over boosting security at Iran-Pakistan borders. 

   
