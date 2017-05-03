Iran optimistic about running elections in Canada

Bahram Qasemi said Iran is hopeful of balloting Iranians residing in Canada for presidential elections although Tehran and Ottawa lack diplomatic relations.

FM Spokesman Bahram Qasemi reported on serious efforts of Ministry of Foreign Affairs to hold the country’s presidential elections in Canada and the US by deploying ballot boxed to the two states in the North American continent.

On latest measured taken by the Foreign Ministry, the official said the body has made all necessary arrangements for holding sensational elections abroad by carrying out all necessary actions.

Qasemi, while reiterating that the Ministry was fully ready to run presidential elections abroad, said all representatives of the Islamic Republic of Iran abroad enjoyed comprehensive preparation for the upcoming elections and participation of Iranians residing overseas.

He further noted that, given the large population of Iranians residing in Iran, all necessary measures have been taken as regards deploying enough number of ballot boxes.

FM spokesperson maintained that Iran was disposed to look on the bright side of holding presidential elections in Canada even though the two sides are lacking diplomatic relations.

“Foreign Ministry has put necessary efforts on agenda through channels of diplomacy in a bid to garner necessary permits for establishment of polling boxes in Canada,” he underscored.

Bahram Qasemi stated that the Ministry would spare no efforts to hold elections in Canada and the US as grounds have been prepared for the case of America and ballot boxed will be established in voting stations in due time.