Syrian city hit by car bombing, 7 killed

A car bomb has been set off in a city in Syria’s northern Aleppo Province, killing at least seven people and wounding 20 others.

The bombing occurred near the al-Maytam Mosque in the city of Azaz, which is held by militants, on Wednesday, according to Lebanon’s al-Ahd news outlet.

It was also not clear who or what group was responsible for the blast.

In a separate incident, in the southwestern city of Dara’a, terrorist groups threw several grenades in the al-Qosur and as-Sabil neighborhoods, Syria al-Watan news network reported, but gave no details on possible casualties.

According to the report, clashes also erupted in the vicinity of the town of Heza on the outskirts of the capital, Damascus, between rival terrorist groups known as Jaysh-ul-Islam and Feylah al-Rahman, which led to the killing of a child.

Moreover, opposition-linked Smart Syria news agency reported that all movements had been halted in the city of Zamelka after an intensification of clashes between armed militant groups there, which is near the Damascus Province.

The developments come as a delegation of Syria’s warring sides are in Kazakhstan’s capital of Astana for talks organized by Russia, Iran, and Turkey to find a political resolution of the foreign-sponsored crisis in Syria.

Syria has been fighting foreign-sponsored militancy since March 2011.

The United Nations (UN)’s Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura estimated in August last year that more than 400,000 people had been killed in the war until then. The UN has stopped its official casualty count in the war-torn country, citing its inability to verify the figures it receives from various sources.