'World must heed Palestinian inmates’ plight'

The mass hunger strike launched by more than 1,500 Palestinian prisoners over two weeks ago and acts of solidarity in parts of the world have been making headlines, increasing public pressure on the Israeli regime. Radio host and political commentator, Max Igan, believes there needs to be international outrage against the atrocious treatment of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails, adding it is time for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to stand up and draw attention to the plight of these prisoners.

“We have seen [the Palestinian resistance movement] Hamas trying to make a stand for these prisoners … So why isn’t Abbas making more noise about this and why isn’t the international community making noise about this? That is the problem,” Igan told Press TV in an interview on Wednesday.

Unless global attention is focused on Israel’s abusive behavior, he said, “We are not going to see much change regardless of what Hamas does.”