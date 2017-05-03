RSS
May 03, 2017

News ID:192038
Publish Date: Wed, 03 May 2017 14:04:03 GMT
Service: Asia

Railway tunnel explosion kills 12 in China

Railway tunnel explosion kills 12 in China

Authorities say 12 people were killed and 12 injured after a suspected gas explosion in a railway tunnel under construction through a coal seam in southern China.

Officials in Dafang County in Guizhou Province said on a local government website that those killed had been trapped inside the Qishanyan Tunnel after the Tuesday afternoon blast.

It took rescue teams 14 hours to recover the victims, most of them migrant workers, in an effort that ended early Wednesday.

High levels of the deadly gas carbon monoxide hampered the rescue.

The injured were taken to a hospital and the cause of the explosion was under investigation. Coal seams can emit methane, an explosive natural gas.

   
