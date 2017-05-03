RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

May 03, 2017 0113 GMT

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID:192053
Publish Date: Wed, 03 May 2017 15:06:31 GMT
Service: Iran

Iran, Pakistan talk border security after massacre of guards

Iran, Pakistan talk border security after massacre of guards

Iran and Pakistan have addressed the issue of security on the common border after terrorists massacred 10 Iranian border guards in an attack launched from the Pakistani side.

The guards were killed and two others injured in an ambush near the town of Mirjaveh in the southeastern Iranian province of Sistan-and-Baluchestan last week.

The so-called Jaish ul-Adl terrorist group claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement. The assailants escaped into Pakistani territory immediately after the attack.

On Wednesday, Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif traveled to Pakistan at the head of a high-ranking political, military, law enforcement and security delegation to address the tragedy and hold talks with senior Pakistani officials.

Upon arrival, he met with Pakistan’s Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan. The Iranian senior diplomat laid emphasis at the meeting on the need for the resolution of border security loopholes, fighting terrorism, and punishing terror outfits, especially the perpetrators of the bloodletting.

Khan condoled with the Iranian nation and government over the loss, saying Islamabad was prepared to remove the standing obstacles at political and military levels, and also through contacting local officials.

The minister said Pakistan attaches significance to ties with neighboring Iran, adding, “We want to communicate this message to the world that Iran and Pakistan will always stand by each other’s side and resolve problems through mutual cooperation.”

Zarif is also slated to meet Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, and Qamar Javed Bajwa, chief of the country’s Army Staff.

   
KeyWords
guards
Iran
talk
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0482 sec