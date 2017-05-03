Powerful blast targets NATO convoy in Kabul

A powerful blast targeting an armored NATO convoy in Kabul killed at least eight people and wounded 28 on Wednesday, including three coalition troops, officials said in an attack claimed by the Daesh terror group.

The explosion, which came during morning rush hour on a busy road near the US Embassy and NATO headquarters, killed “mostly” civilians, an Interior Ministry spokesman told AFP without giving a breakdown.

Three coalition service members received “non-life threatening wounds” but are in stable condition, a spokesman for US Forces-Afghanistan said, without confirming their nationalities.

The attack comes three weeks after the US dropped its largest non-nuclear bomb on the terror group's hideouts in eastern Afghanistan, triggering global shockwaves.

The attack, which Daesh said was a suicide car bomb and NATO said was an improvised explosive device (IED), damaged two of the convoy’s heavily armored vehicles and left a small crater in the road.

MRAP (Mine Resistant Ambush Protected) vehicles, which are designed to withstand large explosions, are routinely used by international forces moving around Kabul.

At least three civilian cars were also damaged, with one ablaze, while windows were shattered up to several hundred meters away. Firefighters and ambulances rushed stunned survivors to hospital as President Ashraf Ghani slammed the blast as a “criminal act”.

NATO commander in Afghanistan, General John Nicholson, has said the US decision to drop the GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast (MOAB) in Nangarhar Province last month was a “very clear message” to Daesh: “If they come to Afghanistan they will be destroyed.”

The weapon, dubbed the “Mother of All Bombs,” killed at least 95 Daesh terrorists, according to the Afghan Defense Ministry, but fighting in the area has continued.

Last week, two US troops were killed in an operation against Daesh near where the bomb was dropped. The Pentagon has said it is investigating if they were killed by friendly fire.

The US has around 8,400 troops in the country with about another 5,000 from NATO allies. Most are taking part in NATO’s train, assist and advise mission, though some are also carrying out counterterror missions targeting Daesh and Al-Qaeda.

First emerging in 2015, Daesh's local affiliate in Afghanistan overran large parts of Nangarhar and Kunar provinces, near the Pakistan border, but their part in the Afghan conflict had been largely overshadowed by the operations against the Taliban.