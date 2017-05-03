Iran needs more investment to raise DRI output: ISPA

Iran needs more investment to increase the production capacity for direct reduced iron (DRI) and most of the new investment in the industry should be directed to DRI expansion, said the secretary of the Iranian Steel Producers Association.

Platts reported on Wednesday that Rasoul Khalifesoltani told a conference in Tehran, "Although we do not agree with export of sponge iron [DRI], I believe that DRI export is quite attractive for Iranian producers."

He noted, "Turkey, the neighboring country, is a huge importer of ferrous scrap and it could replace a portion of its scrap imports with sponge iron, if we develop our production enough."

He estimated that there is a demand for at least 10 million tons per year of sponge iron in Turkey.

"On the other hand, shortage of sponge iron is a challenge for Iranian expansion projects and more DRI modules should be installed in Iran," he said.

Khalifesoltani pointed out that Iranian steel development expansion to 55 million tons per year capacity by 2025 is being achieved but fresh investment for the production of 11 million tons per year of iron ore concentrate, 6 million tons per year of iron ore pellet and 12.5 million tons per year of DRI is still needed.

He predicted that Iran's capacity to export steel will rise to some 20 million tons per year proportional to the increase in output up to 2025, which will comprise about 11 million tons per year of flat products, 6.5 million tons per year of longs and about 2.5 million tons per year of semi-finished products.

As a result of cheap natural gas, Iran is one of the world's biggest producer of DRI. It produced some 16.01 million tons of DRI in 2016 — up 10.1 percent year-on-year.

Some 85 percent of Iran's steel industry is based on direct reduction technology for steelmaking using natural gas instead of coal.

Iranian mines and metal state holding Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO), said in February it is negotiating with Japan's Kobe Steel to use its technology at reducing water and energy consumption by Iranian DRI modules.