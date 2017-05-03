Food imports to war-torn Yemen at 'all-time low'

Yemen's commercial food imports are at a record low, driving up the cost of staples in what is now the world's largest food security crisis, the Norwegian Refugee Council said Wednesday.

International concern for the lives of tens of millions of Yemenis is rising amid fears of a military attack on Hodeida, a vital Red Sea port that is the main entry point for aid and imports, AFP wrote.

The Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC), a non-governmental organization, said commercial food imports were at an "all-time low, driving the price of basic commodities to rise on average by a third".

"This makes Yemen the largest food security crisis in the world," said NRC Secretary General Jan Egeland at a press conference in the capital Sana'a.

"Nowhere on earth are as many lives at risk," he said.

"This is a gigantic failure of international diplomacy."

The NRC chief appealed to "men with guns and power" in Yemen and around the world to broker a cease-fire and return to the negotiating table to find a solution to the war.

Saudi Arabia has been pounding Yemen with airstrikes since March 2015.

More than 7,700 people, mostly civilians, have since been killed and around three million displaced, according to the United Nations. But local media put the number at over 12,000.

Rights groups fear that Saudi Arabia is planning to attack Hodeida, which would likely destroy the port and cut supplies to millions of hungry civilians.

The United Nations warns 17 million Yemenis – 62 percent of the population – are unable to access food.

A third of the country's provinces are on the brink of famine.