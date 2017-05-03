Germany ranks 5th among top goods exporters to Iran

Germany remained the fifth top goods exporter to Iran during the Iranian year which ended on March 20 with exports totaling $2.537 billion.

Germanys exports to Iran increased by 39.2 percent in the 12-month period, according to the latest figures released by Trade Promotion Organization of Iran, Trend News Agency reported.

Germany had a 5.8-percent share in Iran's overall imports which amounted to $43.684 billion the last fiscal year.

Besides Germany, Switzerland and Italy were among the European countries that ranked among the top exporters of goods to Iran in the period.

Iran purchased 59 percent of its imported goods during the 12-month period from five countries: China, the United Arab Emirates, South Korea, Turkey and Germany.

China was the main exporter of goods to Iran during the period. Chinas exports accounted for 24.6 percent of Iran's total imports in terms of value.

Iran imported goods worth $10.753 billion from China during the 12-month period showing a 2.64-percent growth year-on-year.

Iran also imported commodities worth $6.407 billion from the UAE (a 17.49-percent decline) accounting for 14.67 percent of Iran's total imports in terms of value.

South Korea and Turkey exported goods worth $3.46 billion and $2.738 billion to Iran, respectively.

South Korean exports to Iran dropped by 5.96 percent, while imports from Turkey fell by 8.36 percent.

India was the sixth top goods exporter to Iran exporting goods worth $1.955 billion (indicating a 14.86-percent decline), followed by Russia ($1.573 billion — an increase of 167.23 percent), Italy exported goods valued at $1.227 billion (a 34.85-percent increase), Brazil ($1.208 billion, a 98 percent increase) and Switzerland ($1.187 billion, a 50.4 percent fall).

On Tuesday, A senior German trade official called for broadening of mutual cooperation with Iran in different economic fields.

"Iran and Germany have many capacities to deepen trade relations," said the Managing Director of Bavaria's Business and Industries Association Bertram Brossardt in a meeting with Iran's trade officials.

Brossardt said that Bavaria's export to Iran has increased drastically since the implementation of JCPOA.

Secretary General of Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (TCCIM) Bahman Es'hqi said that visits by senior officials of the two countries over past two years indicates the determination of both sides to take firm steps to develop fruitful cooperation.