Iran's non-oil foreign trade tops $5b

Iran's non-oil foreign trade stood at $5.071 billion during March 20-April 20, according to the latest figures released by the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration.

Iran exported 8.062 million tons of non-oil commodities worth $2.723 in the month to April 20, while importing 2.091million tons of goods valued at $2.348 billion.

Iran's non-oil foreign trade stood at $87 billion in the year to March 20.

According to the report, Iran exported 129.648 million tons of non-oil commodities valued at $43.93 billion during the year, registering a 3.58-percent growth in value compared to the figure for the preceding year.

Gas condensate was the main export commodity bringing in $7.32 billion. It was followed by light oil, excluding gasoline ($2.49 billion), liquefied natural gases ($2.79 billion), liquefied propane ($1.222 billion) and petroleum gases and liquefied hydrocarbons ($1.204 billion).

Iran imported goods valued at $43.684 billion during the same period, marking a 5.16-percent growth. Iran's main import items in the year to March 20 were field corn, soybean, cars, auto parts and rice.

Iran's trade with Europe stood at €1.5 billion ($1.6 billion) in January 2017, registering a staggering 171-percent rise year-on-year.

European imports from Iran show a 6.5-percent rise in that month, compared to the figure for the same month last year. Spain imported goods worth €115 million ($125.2 million), indicating a sevenfold rise year-on-year.

Imports from France witnessed a 37-fold increase to reach €111 million ($120.9 million). Imports from Greece, Italy and the Netherlands saw a 42, 8.5 and 17-fold growth to €106 million ($115.4 million), €257 million ($279.9 million) and €83 million ($90.4 million) respectively.

Total EU exports reached €783 million ($853 million) in January — up 73 percent compared to the figure for the same period the year before during which the EU exported goods valued at €452 million ($492.4 million) to Iran. Germany's exports to Iran saw a 31-percent rise to €203 million ($221.1 million). Belgium exported commodities worth €48 million ($52.2 million) while Spain's exports stood at €38 million ($41.4 million) and France's €147 million ($160.1 million), indicating a 2, 3 and 3.5-fold growth respectively.

Iran's exports to Africa, more specifically to a group of 30 African countries, experienced a year-on-year increase of 100 percent in the year March 2016-17, according to the Arab-African States Department of Iran's Trade Promotion Organization.

Iran's major exports to Africa were pastry, chocolate, industrial oils, petrochemicals, asphalt and building construction materials.

Last year's Iranian exports in the mining sector exceeded $7 billion, with steel companies exporting a record high of 6.6 million tons of steel products.

Over 57 million tons of mineral products, including steel products, copper, aluminum, cement, lead, zinc, metal and precious rocks, coal and coke, worth over $7 billion were shipped overseas last year, registering a 38-percent and 17-percent growth in weight and value respectively, announced Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization.

Exports in this sector constituted 44 percent of Iran's foreign trade in terms of weight and 16 percent on terms of value during the period.

Some 5.8 million tons of mineral products worth $3.7 million were imported into the country last year--down 26 percent and 17 percent in weight and value respectively.