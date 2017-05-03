Dozens trapped in Iran coal mine explosion

Dozens of miners were trapped after a huge explosion in a coal mine in northeastern Iran on Wednesday.

Ambulances, helicopters and other rescue vehicles raced to the scene in Golestan Province as authorities worked to determine the scale of the emergency on Wednesday.

Sadeq Ali Moqaddam, the head of the provincial Emergency Department, said that up to 50 people are believed to be trapped in the mine after the blast at 12:45 p.m. local time in the Zemestanyurt coal mine.

More than 500 workers are employed at the Zemestanyurt mine, which lies nine miles from Azadshahr, according to IRNA.

Hamidreza Montazeri, the deputy head of Golestan Province emergency, said that 25 people, who had entered the mine to help the trapped miners, had been taken to hospital due to gas inhalation.

Several officials blamed the explosion on accumulated gas and said it was affecting rescue efforts. A local official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the explosion happened while workers were changing shifts.

Pictures posted online from the scene, showed emergency workers gathered at the mouth of the mine. Some images showed dazed workers, covered in coal dust, being helped by bystanders.

Pirhossein Kolivand, the head of Iran’s Emergency Center, said the exploded mine consisted of two sections: A number miners were trapped at one section of the coal mine, while others were trapped at another section.

“One of the injured miners is in critical condition and other injured miners are being treated for asphyxiation,” Kolivand said.

Iran extracted 1.68 million tons of coal in 2016, an increase on previous years, thanks to an easing of international sanctions. It exports only a fraction of the coal and uses most of it in domestic steel production.