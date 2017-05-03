Velayati urges appropriate European policy on Middle East

Head of the Strategic Research Center of Iran’s Expediency Council, Ali Akbar Velayati, called on European governments to gain a “more logical understanding” of Middle Eastern developments and adopt appropriate policies in order to contribute to “sustainable peace and stability in the region” and to “world peace and calm”.

He made the remarks in a meeting with visiting Italian Deputy Foreign Minister Vincenzo Amendola in Tehran on Wednesday.

Given the far-reaching impacts of Middle East developments, Europe needs to develop a more sensible understanding of the developments to contribute to world peace, Velayati said, as reported by Tasnim News Agency.

“Unlike the past, regional issues have an impact on the international arena and the global community,” he added.

Velayati further described Iran as the “most influential country in the region,” and Italy as a major European state, and said there are numerous grounds for closer cooperation between Tehran and Rome.