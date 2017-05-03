Larijani: Iran, Indonesia enjoy great potentials for cooperation

Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani said on Wednesday that Iran and Indonesia have great potentials for cooperation which should be used for development of economic ties.

In a meeting with visiting Chairman of Indonesian Parliament’s Budget Commission Aziz Siyam Sudin, the Iranian speaker stressed the need for promoting economic, political and parliamentary relations between Iran and Indonesia, IRNA reported.

Larijani added that the two countries have old-age and friendly ties and have capacities which should be considered.

The top Iranian parliamentarian said that the current chaos in the region which has implicated almost all Muslim states should be addressed through political approaches and without war and bloodshed.

The Indonesian official underlined that Jakarta is keen on enhancement of bilateral ties with Tehran in economic, political, parliamentary and scientific fields.

The Indonesian official handed over an invitation letter to Larijani from the speaker of Indonesian Parliament to visit the country.