Presidential candidates explain plans

Candidates in the upcoming presidential election in Iran explain their future plans if they are elected as president as they have recently started their campaigns for May 19 polls.

Incumbent President Hassan Rouhani and his deputy Es’haq Jahangiri, both presidential candidates, outlined their plans to deal with such issues as terrorism, tourism and economy as they defend their past performance in office.

Addressing Iranian expatriates in a televised program on Wednesday, Rouhani said the country would not let in “the virus of terrorism,” emphasizing the need to ensure national unity and ethnic amity as a means of deterring terror threats, Press TV reported.

Stronger national unity, he said, translates into stronger national security, adding that treating various ethnic groups with dignity would also avert infiltration by terrorists.

The Iranian chief executive said poverty and ignorance also provide a breeding ground for terrorism.

The Islamic Republic, however, is enjoying “exemplary” security thanks to the vigilance of its people and security forces and under the auspices of national integrity, Rouhani noted.

Attracting foreign tourists

On a separate note, the Iranian chief executive said the number of foreign tourists visiting the country had increased by 12 percent under his administration.

He said cyberspace was now in the service of the tourism industry, noting that much of the total handicraft sales was now taking place using the Internet and social networks.

First Vice President Jahangiri likewise took on the issue of tourism on Tuesday, saying the country has everything it would take to turn up among the 10 countries attracting most tourists worldwide.

“We should move toward attracting foreign tourists, especially cultural tourists, who would visit the country for the purpose of pilgrimage. These can bring home billions of dollars in cash, contribute to the economy and create employment,” he said.

Exports

Iran, he said, should reach a point where the value of its exports would exceed 50 billion dollars. To this end, the country had to enter the international markets “with an active diplomacy,” the official asserted.

According to some analysts, Jahangiri as a reformist is expected to withdraw from the race in favor of President Rouhani, who is seeking a second term.

Two major political camps are at the heart of Iran’s politics, which are known as reformists and conservatives. All other possible candidates not affiliated with any one of these two camps are considered as independent.

Focus on environment

Another candidate, Mostafa Hashemi-Taba, touched upon the issue of the environment in an interview with a radio channel on Tuesday.

He highlighted the need for urgent action to save the country’s environment with proper management of water resources and a reform in the traditional patterns of agriculture, Tasnim News Agency reported.

The candidate lamented the fact that a third of the country’s woodlands have been destroyed because of construction activities or land-use change.

He also stressed the need for plans to curb a rise in the number of deep-water wells by making a change in the “medieval pattern of agriculture” in Iran.

With modern methods, Iran can satisfy its domestic needs for food and stop harming the environment at the same time, Hashemi-Taba added.

Unveiling plans for the appropriate distribution of budget for the agriculture sector and for training programs, the presidential candidate said a reform in agriculture could resolve the bulk of environmental problems.

Hashemi-Taba is a former minister of industry and former head of the country’s top sport organization.

Tehran Mayor Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, a member of Iran’s Expediency Council Mostafa Aqa-Mirsalim, Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi, the current custodian of the Holy Shrine of Imam Reza (PBUH) in the northeastern city of Mashhad, are also contesting the race.