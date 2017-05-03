Iran's first art fair scheduled for November

The first international art fair will be held in Tehran in November with the participation of Iranian and foreign artists and art galleries.

Organized by the private sector, the event is supported by the Visual Arts Department of Iran's Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance, honaronline.ir reported.

The event's organizers described Iran as an ancient land that "has been the center of arts for centuries and even uses art incessantly as its medium to show its inner turmoil."

Inviting all domestic and foreign artists as well as art galleries to attend, Tehran Art Fair is aimed at establishing a way for Iranian and international arts and artists to interact.

According to its website, this would be a great opportunity to discover the untouched market of Iranian arts and artists.

Head of the Visual Arts Department Majid Molla-Norouzi recently said that as it is the first time that such as event is being organized in Iran, the Tehran Art Fair "may not be profitable initially, but it is important to keep the fair going and if it continues, it will help the economics of art in future".

There are a number of international art fairs hosted in the Middle East including in Istanbul, Dubai and Abu Dhabi, which all attract a large number of art fans from across the world and have done well economically.

Tehran Art Fair will take place at the Post and Communication Museum in Tehran on November 23-26.