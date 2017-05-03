Iranian animations to compete in int'l festivals

Iranian animation 'Entr'acte' is taking part in an international festival in Czech Republic while another animation 'Ascribed Achievements' is to be screened at film festivals in Slovakia.

'Entr'acte', directed by Mohammadreza Kheradmandan, is taking part in Anifilm — the Czech Republic's international festival of animated films — which began on May 2 and will continue until May 7 in the city of Třeboň.

The animated short movie is a narrative inspired by an Israeli sniper's Instagram message which said that he slaughtered 13 Palestinian children in a day during the 2014 Israel assault on the Gaza Strip, ifilmtv.ir reported.

'Entr’acte' is a French word meaning 'between the acts'. The animation itself is a narrative happening in an interval between two musical pieces.

Anifilm's mission is to present current trends, methods, technologies and animation techniques in its program, the official website of the festival wrote.

It also supports works in progress and brand new animation projects and their authors, producers and distributors.

Film professionals from all over the world can use Anifilm as a platform for positive confrontation and meeting place for forging new contacts.

Also the other Iranian animation, 'Ascribed Achievements', will vie at the 10th Fest Anča International Animation Festival in Slovakia.

The animation, directed by Samaneh Shojaei, narrates the story of a boy, who is dissatisfied with his appearance and hereditary traits and decides to take his own life. However, his failed suicide attempt brings about a new situation in his life.

The film is a new experience with grotesque narration and real images.

Fest Anča International Animation Festival, slated for June 29-July 2, is the only Slovak multimedia festival focused on animated film mainly for adult audience.

Its aim is to raise awareness about animated film as an autonomous art form and to educate about its multiple types and aspects.

Animated short films, student films, music videos and films for children are among the categories in the event.