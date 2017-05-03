Iran, Serbia stress expansion of cultural ties

Iranian and Serbian officials, in a meeting in Tehran on Wednesday, underlined the need to boost cultural cooperation.

Iran's Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Reza Salehi-Amiri in the meeting with his Serbian counterpart Vladan Vukosavljević stressed that Tehran and Belgrade can cooperate in various cultural and arts fields such as music, performing and visual arts, cinema and the press, Mehr News Agency reported.

"The two sides can also cooperate in the cyberspace area, publication, organizing book fairs and other cultural events," he added.

Salehi- Amiri also called for expanding collaboration among elite communities.

The Serbian minister described Iran's participation in Belgrade International Book Fair in 2016 as highly fruitful and positive.

"At the moment, relations between the two countries are at a high level and we have many cultural exchanges and agreements," he said.

"Translation of works will lead to a better understanding of each nation, and currently Iran's cultural office is translating and printing reference and poetry books of great Iranian poets," said the Serbian minister.

Iran attended the 61st International Belgrade Book Fair as the guest of honor for 2016 to introduce rich Iranian culture and literature to a broad spectrum of visitors.

Covering around 300 square meters, Iran's pavilion dedicated a special section to an exhibition of illustrations, while a number of illustrators, miniaturists and calligraphers were creating works at the pavilion during the fair.

Authors Mostafa Mastur, Farhad Hassanzadeh, and Mojgan Sheikhi, calligrapher Elaheh Khatami, film critic Mehrzad Danesh, and illustrators Mahshid Darabi, Sahar Mirhosseini, Sahar Khorasani and Raheleh Barkhordari were among the Iranian guests of the fair.