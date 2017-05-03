RSS
May 03, 2017

News ID:192078
Publish Date: Wed, 03 May 2017
Service: Iran

Powell criticizes rewrite plans

Plans to rewrite world records set before 2005 are "disrespectful, an injustice and a slap in the face", said former long jumper Mike Powell, who stands to lose his own world record.

The proposals by European Athletics are part of attempts to make a clean break with the sport's doping scandals, BBC reported.

If the move is approved, world records would only be recognized if they can stand up to strict new criteria.

But Powell, 53, told BBC World Service he would legally challenge any ruling.

"I've already contacted my attorney," said the American, whose mark of 8.95 meters set in August 1991 has never been bettered.

"There are some records out there that are kind of questionable, I can see that, but mine is the real deal. It's a story of human heart and guts, one of the greatest moments in the sport's history.

"They would be destroying so many things with this decision, without thinking about it. It's wrong. Regardless of what happens, I am going to fight."

European Athletics set up a taskforce to look into the credibility of world records in January.

Its ruling council has ratified the proposals put forward by the taskforce, and it wants world governing body the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) to back them when its council meets in August.

Powell set the long jump world record at the 1991 World Championships in Tokyo, beating Bob Beamon's mark of 8.90m, which had led the field for 23 years.

Twenty-six years on, only the discus throw (1986), the hammer throw (1986) and shot put (1990) world records have stood for longer in men's outdoor athletics.

 

   
