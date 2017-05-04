Iran’s Airbus 330 makes maiden flight

One of the two Airbus 330 planes that Iran Air has recently received from the French airplane manufacturer made its first international flight on Wednesday.

The Airplane left Tehran’s International Imam Khomeini Airport at 7:30 local time for Stockholm, Sweden, IRNA reported.



Following the implementation of Iran nuclear deal – known as JCPOA – and the removal of arbitrary sanctions on Tehran, Iran Air began renovating its fleet signing contracts for purchase of 200 modern airplanes from Boeing, Airbus and ATR.



Three of the purchased planes from the French aircraft manufacturer have been delivered to Iran Air so far, two of which are Airbus 330 and the other one is Airbus 321 with 190 seats and is being used in domestic lines.



Boeing is also due to deliver the first aircraft to the Iranian national carrier in 2018.



Four of the planes purchased from ATR are scheduled to arrive in the country within the next few days.