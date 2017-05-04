RSS
News ID:192091
Publish Date: Thu, 04 May 2017 08:15:19 GMT
Service: Iran

Iran expresses readiness to renovate taxi fleet in Senegal

Iran expresses readiness to renovate taxi fleet in Senegal

Director General for African Affairs of Foreign Ministry Mehdi Aqa-Jaafari in meeting with Minister of Industry and Mine of Senegal Aly Ngouille Ndiaye on Wednesday expressed Iran’s readiness to renovate Senegal taxi fleet.

Aqa-Jaafari explained Iran’s achievements and capabilities in the field of industry and mine, and added Iran’s readiness to expand cooperation in these fields with Senegal.

He also conveyed invitation of Iran’s industry minister to his Senegalese counterpart, IRNA reported.

Aly Ndiaye, for his part, expressed his country’s interest to develop cooperation with Iran in the field of industry, mine and trade.

He also expressed his desire to pay visit to Iran and get acquainted with Iranian achievements in the field of industry and technology.

The Senegalese minister also welcomed proposal to renovate taxi fleet by Seniran Auto Company and expressed hope that the agreement could be finalized during his visit to Tehran.

Seniran Auto is a joint venture company between Iran Khodro Company and Senegal.

   
