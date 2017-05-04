RSS
May 04, 2017

News ID:192092
Publish Date: Thu, 04 May 2017
Service: Iran

King Salman’s brother, head of kingdom’s succession council, dies

King Salman’s brother, head of kingdom’s succession council, dies

King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud’s older brother, Prince Mishaal, who was the head of the country’s succession council, has died.

According to a statement released by the Saudi royal court, the 93-year-old prince died on Wednesday.

He was the head of the kingdom’s Allegiance Council, which oversees the succession process in the oil-rich country. He also severed as defense minister for two terms in the late 1950s and early 1960s, presstv.ir reported.

The body is mostly comprised of sons and grandsons of the late King Abdulaziz, who pick the country’s king and crown prince from their midst.

   
KeyWords
Saudi Arabia
death
King Salman's brother
 
