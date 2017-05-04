Iran, Russia, Turkey discuss Syria in Astana

Heads of the Iranian, Russian, Turkish and UN delegations discussed Syrian crisis as well as the country’s situation in the Kazakh capital of Astana.

The meeting which took place in Kazak Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov’s working dinner on Wednesday night was attended by the Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Hossein Hossein Jaberi Ansari and his Turkish Foreign Minister Sedat Onal as well as Russian President's Special Envoy on Syria Alexander Lavrentiev and UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura, according to IRNA.



During the working dinner, the results of the first day of the fourth round of Syrian Astana Talks and the latest developments as well as programs of the second day were discussed.



The participants also dealt with the ways to achieve the objectives behind Astana talks launched last January with the aim of settling Syrian crisis by the three countries.



Jaberi Ansari, Deputy Foreign Minister for Arab and African Affairs, discussed Syrian situation with De Mistura, Onal, Lavrentiev and Syria Permanent Envoy in the UN Bashar al-Jaafari during separate meetings on the sidelines of Astana talks.



Two-day Astana meetings on Syria are held with the participation of Iranian, Russian and Turkish delegations as well as delegations of observing parties in attendance.