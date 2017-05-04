Emergency meet called at Buckingham; palace says queen ‘alive and well’

An emergency meeting of royal staff was called at the Buckingham Palace on Thursday, sparking intense speculation about the health of Queen Elizabeth and her consort, Prince Philip.

The Royal press office did not comment on the emergency meeting, but said: “Her Majesty and Prince Philip are alive and well.”

The flag at the royal residence was also not flying at half-mast -- the sign of a death in the royal family, according to hindustantimes.

Reports also quoted a palace phone operator as saying that there has been no death.

There was no news break on BBC or any major mainstream news media in the United Kingdom.

The emergency meeting was supposed to be addressed by top officers in the royal staff, Lord Chamberlain and Queen Elizabeth’s private secretary, Christopher Geidt.

The queen, who met Prime Minister Theresa May on Wednesday evening, is 91 and Prince Philip is 96. The queen recently returned to London after an Easter break.

The European Union’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier earlier warned that negotiations will not be quick or painless, as Brussels and London traded blows over the size of Britain’s exit bill.

Unveiling his negotiating mandate for two years of talks, France’s Barnier denied the bloc was punishing Britain but insisted it must settle its accounts. London in return rejected a reported 100 billion euro bill from the other 27 EU states and warned it could simply walk away from negotiations if bullied.

Prime Minister May, who has called a snap election for next month, has warned that she would rather Britain exit the EU without any agreement on future ties than accept a “bad deal”.