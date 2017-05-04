RSS
May 04, 2017

News ID:192112
Publish Date: Thu, 04 May 2017 19:08:44 GMT
Service: Iran

Iran, Russia, Turkey examine document on reducing conflict in Syria

Iran, Russia, Turkey examine document on reducing conflict in Syria

The Islamic Republic of Iran, Russia and Turkey on Thursday examined details of a new document on 'reduced-conflict districts in Syria'.

Delegations from Iran, Russia and Turkey met in Astana on Thursday to study the document, IRNA reported.

Iranian delegation led by Hossein Jaberi Ansari met delegations from Russia and Turkey in Astana to exchange views on the latest developments in Syria. 

During the four-hour meeting, the participants examined details of the new document focusing on “reduced-conflict districts in Syria'. 

These delegations will also study the plan for the last public meeting in Astana.

According to the declared timetable, the public meeting on Syrian developments is to be held this afternoon. 

According to the released information, these four districts have been identified as Idlib, North of Homs , Eastern Ghouta and south of Syria.

The fourth Astana talks on Syria hosting Iran, Russia and Turkey kicked off in Astana on Wednesday. 

   
KeyWords
conflict
Syria
details
 
