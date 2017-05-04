US House committee approves Republican healthcare bill

The US House Rules Committee has approved a Republican healthcare bill ahead of a planned vote on the legislation by the entire chamber.

The House will vote later on Thursday on the Republican bill to repeal and replace Obamacare, setting up a dramatic moment that could give Trump the significant legislative victory he's been seeking, according to presstv.ir.

Despite being approved in the House committee, the bill should go through the Senate as well, where there is significant opposition on its way to become a law.

House majority Leader Kevin McCarthy predicted the long-south legislation would pass the chamber on Thursday.

While top Republicans are very confident, no Democrats support the revision.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi blasted the bill and decision to the Thursday vote .

Therefore, the chances this bill will come up for a vote before the House leaves Friday for a week-long break are pretty slim.

Congressional analysts estimate that if the Republican-backed legislation is approved, 24 million more Americans would be left uninsured by 2026.

The bill would roll back the 2010 Affordable Care Act, known as Obamacare. However, it keeps in place some key provisions of the act. The bill would also create an 8 billion dollar fund to cover costs for those with pre-existing conditions that would face higher costs under the new system.

In late March, supporters of Obamacare rallied across the United States to protest Republican-led efforts to repeal and replace the landmark healthcare law. Demonstrators took to the streets in Washington, Chicago, Los Angeles and elsewhere, marking the seventh anniversary of the Affordable Care Act, commonly known as Obamacare.

The Affordable Care Act was designed to increase health insurance quality and affordability, lower the uninsured rate by expanding insurance coverage and reduce the costs of healthcare. It introduced mechanisms including mandates, subsidies, and insurance exchanges. The law requires insurers to accept all applicants, cover a specific list of conditions and charge the same rates regardless of pre-existing conditions or sex. Obama defends his popular plan for American insurers.

Earlier this year, Republican lawmakers were forced to pull a similar bill due to lack of sufficient votes.